Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLNE. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,607,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,866. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

