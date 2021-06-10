Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Shares Up 2.4%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 45,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83.

Clean TeQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

