Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.56

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clinigen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

