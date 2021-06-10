ClinTex CTi Market Cap Hits $5.50 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $793,238.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00064668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00023667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00866430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08561950 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,645,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.