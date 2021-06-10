CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,781,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 75,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.