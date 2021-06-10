CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 3,111,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

