Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 166,043 shares.The stock last traded at $51.35 and had previously closed at $51.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.2729 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 106.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

