Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

