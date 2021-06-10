Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Given “Hold” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CLNC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 461,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

