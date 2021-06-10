Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Up to $42.08

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.08, but opened at $43.74. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

