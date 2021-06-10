Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

