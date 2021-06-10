Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 390 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $32,899,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,340 shares of company stock worth $1,250,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

