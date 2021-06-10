Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $330,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SAGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

SAGE opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.00. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.82.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

