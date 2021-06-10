Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,317,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $118.43 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

