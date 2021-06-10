Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,635 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 98,170 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

AGI opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.