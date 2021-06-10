CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.06

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 43356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 463.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1,140.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 1,114,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

