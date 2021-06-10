Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 2.8%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 1,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,259,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

