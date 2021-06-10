Comparing California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) & Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for California Beach Restaurants and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Restaurant Brands International 1 6 12 0 2.58

Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $71.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Restaurant Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Restaurant Brands International $4.97 billion 4.19 $486.00 million $2.03 33.36

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Restaurant Brands International 10.41% 25.25% 4.34%

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats California Beach Restaurants on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

