Comparing Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortune Brands Home & Security and American Woodmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security 1 4 9 0 2.57 American Woodmark 0 3 2 0 2.40

Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus price target of $100.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.56%. American Woodmark has a consensus price target of $95.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.52%. Given American Woodmark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Risk & Volatility

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security 9.63% 24.65% 9.60% American Woodmark 3.37% 14.66% 6.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and American Woodmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security $6.09 billion 2.28 $553.10 million $4.19 23.92 American Woodmark $1.74 billion 0.81 $58.76 million $6.40 13.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. American Woodmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Brands Home & Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats American Woodmark on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Outdoors & Security segment offers fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking and railing under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. This segment also manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock and American Lock brands; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. It serves home centers, hardware and other retailers, millwork building products and wholesale distributors, specialty dealers, and remodeling and renovation markets, as well as locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Aristokraft, Diamond Now, Mid-Continent, Homecrest, Kitchen Craft, Omega, EVE, Diamond Reflections, Diamond, Kemper, Schrock, Starmark, Ultracraft, and Mantra brands. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials. The company also provides value-based assembled cabinet products for stock kitchen and bath; ready-to-assemble cabinetry for home organization; and countertops and accessories. In addition, it offers turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as private label brands, such as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

