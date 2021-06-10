Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $191,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $818,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 125.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

