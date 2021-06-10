Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $476.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

