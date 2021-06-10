Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.22

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 66513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

