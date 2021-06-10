Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Sells $180,360.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

