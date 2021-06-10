ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $65.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $61.26 and last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 42582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

