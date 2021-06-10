ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 112,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,597,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $103,893,000 after buying an additional 110,113 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 469,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,767,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. 258,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,005,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

