ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Large Volume Increase

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 515,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,941,232 shares.The stock last traded at $8.47 and had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,723 shares of company stock worth $6,580,292 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.