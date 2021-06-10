Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $193,350,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $13,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,890 shares of company stock worth $1,700,028. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of CSOD opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

