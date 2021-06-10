Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $217.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.21.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

