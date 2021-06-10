Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200–0.140 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.47. 1,543,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.39. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.21.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

