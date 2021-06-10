Craig L. Silliman Sells 1,555 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 132,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

