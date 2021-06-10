Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRAWA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.42. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

