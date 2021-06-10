Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $125.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAP. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.16.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 137,097 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

