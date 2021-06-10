Credit Suisse Group Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.95.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD opened at $72.10 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after purchasing an additional 87,586 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.