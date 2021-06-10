Credit Suisse Group Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $285.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.46.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

