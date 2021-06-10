Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

