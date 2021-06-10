Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.