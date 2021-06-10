Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. 66,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,865,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPG. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104,713 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.