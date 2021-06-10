Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 34,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,922. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

