Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 34,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,922. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

