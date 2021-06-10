CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,764.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,764 ($49.18) and last traded at GBX 3,748 ($48.97), with a volume of 498481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,690 ($48.21).

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,545.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £28.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

