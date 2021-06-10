Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.