Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

