Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,258 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cryoport worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Cryoport by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

CYRX opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,834 shares of company stock worth $1,161,347. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.