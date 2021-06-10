Cryptaur (CPT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,758.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $8,758.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00848261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.37 or 0.08494613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

