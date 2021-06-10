Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $83,947.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 98.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $13.57 and approximately $83,947.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00067213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00890839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.24 or 0.08841250 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

