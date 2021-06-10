CSFB Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at C$30,771,435.52. Insiders have sold a total of 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857 in the last three months.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

