Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Cubic worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Cubic in the first quarter worth $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $193,000.

CUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CUB opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $78.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

