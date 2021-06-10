Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 20,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,191,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

