Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario Sells 3,489,329 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.51. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

