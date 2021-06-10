Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Cutera stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $825.17 million, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth $37,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

