Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CUTR opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $825.17 million, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51. Cutera has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $47.93.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

